Superfruit Is Saying Goodbye to Love In Their New MV

Superfruit is back again with another music video for their album.

While the music duo have had many happy/party songs turned into music videos like "Worth It (Perfect)," "How You Feeling?," and "Future Friends," they felt it was time for more of a deeper/thoughtful song and that’s just what they’ve given us with “Goodbye From Lonely.”

The angsty song with lyrics like, “I’m coming apart and I can’t breathe,” or, “Oh, every part of me was tethered to what we used to be,” is extenuated with a black and white color scheme and serious facial poses from the boys.

“Goodbye From Lonely” can be found on Superfruit’s deluxe debut studio album, Future Friends, and the video can be found on Youtube or down below.