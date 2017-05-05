Superfruit Slays 'Evolution Of Lady Gaga' Medley

You may know Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying as members of the famous acapella group, Pentatonix.

But did you know that when they perform as a duo, they go by the name "Superfruit"?

If you didn't, now you do!

To the matter at hand, in Superfruit's new video, the boys sing us through Lady Gaga's many musical evolutions, taking us from "Just Dance," to "Bad Romance" and "Telephone," then onto the "Joanne era"!

The video is incredible, and has already won the "Mother Monster" seal of approval!

Watch: