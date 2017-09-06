Superfruit's Mitch Grassi & Scott Hoying Wrestle It Out In ‘Future Friends' Music Video
Instinct Staff | September 6, 2017
Superfruit and Pentatonix bandmates Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying take out their frustrations in the wrestling ring, in their new video for "Future Friends."
It's a fitting song for the collaborators, who briefly dated a while back.
"So if it all ends, I promise that one day we could be future friends.”
Grassi and Hoying previously spoke to Out about the differences between this side project, and Pentatonix.
Said Grassi:
“With Superfruit, it’s a little more gay-friendly and a lot more open, more sexual, more liberated."
Watch:
“Future Friends” is the title track from Superfruit’s new two-part studio album.
