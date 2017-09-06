Superfruit's Mitch Grassi & Scott Hoying Wrestle It Out In ‘Future Friends' Music Video

Superfruit and Pentatonix bandmates Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying take out their frustrations in the wrestling ring, in their new video for "Future Friends."

It's a fitting song for the collaborators, who briefly dated a while back.

"So if it all ends, I promise that one day we could be future friends.”

Grassi and Hoying previously spoke to Out about the differences between this side project, and Pentatonix.

Said Grassi:

“With Superfruit, it’s a little more gay-friendly and a lot more open, more sexual, more liberated."

Watch:

“Future Friends” is the title track from Superfruit’s new two-part studio album.