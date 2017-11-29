A Superhero Kiss: Wentworth Miller And Russell Tovey Embrace On 'The Flash'

Recently we told you that Russell Tovey would be making his debut as openly gay DC Universe superhero, The Ray.

And boy was it worth the wait!

In his debut on The Flash, not only did we get to see The Ray in action, we got to see him share a kiss with superhero Citizen Cold, an alternate-universe version of Captain Cold, played by Wentworth Miller.

Tovey appears as The Ray in a four-part "Arrow-verse" crossover called “Crisis on Earth-X,” that spans across The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The story takes place in an alternate world where Nazi's won WWII.

And not only is it remarkable to see two gay superheroes share a kiss on network tv, but it's also incredible to see those characters be played by two openly gay actors!

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

Y'ALL! Wentworth Miller, a gay man playing a gay superhero just kissed @RussellTovey, a gay man playing another gay superhero. We. Have. Been. BLESSED! YESSS!!! #CrisisOnEarthX — Rusty Hatchell (@rustyhatchell) November 29, 2017

Russell Tovey and Wentworth Miller kissed on the Flash. That’s 2 of my gay idols even if it was a short smooch. — Robbie Anderson (@RobbieA08) November 29, 2017

In addition to appearing on the crossover event, Tovey will also voice The Ray in a new animated web series called Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which will be available to stream online on The CW Seed.

H/T: Gay Times, NewNowNext