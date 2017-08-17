Survey Says: 65% of Gay & Bi Men Didn't Use A Condom Last Time They Had Sex

Credit: Pinterest

The Gay men’s health charity GMFA recently released the latest issue in its FS magazine, and in it they released information from a survey about barebacking in the gay community.

The way they went about the survey was to ask 523 gay and bisexual men a series of questions such as when was the last time they had sex, when they were last tested, and what risky sex means to them.

The results of the survey found that:

65% of respondents said that they did not use condoms the last time they had anal sex.

8% of men in that earlier percentile said they or their partner were on HIV-prevention drug PrEP.

14% of the 523 men surveyed said they had bareback sex with someone who is HIV-undetectable.

Meanwhile, 32% of the men did not know if their sexual partner is HIV-negative before having sex.

11% of men who took part said they have bareback sex and did not worry about the risk.

While, 27% of respondents admitted to having a “risky sex life”.

In response to these results, Ian Howley, the Chief Executive of GMFA said: