Sweet Bear Couple Gets Engaged At Mr. Bear Europe Competition!
Instinct Staff | May 5, 2017
Aww!! This pair of sweet bears got engaged during the Mr. Bear Europe competition!
26-year-old make-up artist and LGBT activist from Austria, Gabriel Yalda, pops the question to his boyfriend, 48-year-old Csaba Toth. Toth is currently Mr. Bear Hungary.
Watch!
Yalda tells Austrian LGBT website GGG: “I was super nervous, because that was just before the final – no one knew about my plans, and I hardly knew what to say, just because of nervousness: the choice and the application."
Looks like he had nothing to worry about! Congrats, guys!!
(H/T: Unicorn Booty)
