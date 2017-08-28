SYTYCD Opens Up With Sickening 'Call Me Mother' by RuPaul Routine

The latest episode of So You Think You Can Dance? opened up with a sickening performance of RuPaul's hit "Call Me Mother" choreographed by SYTYCD all-star, the sexy Mark Kanemura. The season's Top 8, along with the all-stars, popped and vogued their way through Mama Ru's song embodying all things fierce. It also makes me miss the In Living Color fly girls!

That routine was on fire! And after they danced the house down you know RuPaul was tweeting and retweeting from beyond the grave with her wig in orbit.

PERFECTION!!!

10 10 10 10 10

XORU https://t.co/DKhfM3IWNW — RuPaul (@RuPaul) August 29, 2017