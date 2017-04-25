Tackling Gravity, Motion Sickness, & SIA, The Shirtless Violinist Is Impressive In Newest Video

If you're an America's Got Talent fan or if you watch any Got Talent show, you often wonder how the contestants will better their performance the next time. I worry about them being as impressive the next week when they take the stage.

One person I don;t worry about that with is the Shirtless Violinist. Matthew and his partner in crime and in life Paul think of new ways to entertain us. This latest installment on the Shirtless Violinist Youtube Page needs to be somehow made into a screen saver.

Hey Fiddlers! I hope you like my cover of “Chandelier” by Sia. This is one of my all-time favorite pop songs and I think it sounds beautiful on the violin. I almost called this video “Shirtless Violinist In Space” - watch and you’ll see why. It’s kind of like that movie “Gravity” but with more violins and fewer shirts…

I have a confession: If I had any clue how much this was going to HURT before we filmed this video, I would have said “forget it!!” You guys, aerial arts are no joke! They require a lot of strength and skill and above all else…a willingness to take physical punishment! Those silks whipped my ass and that hoop pummeled me hard! When you watch the video it isn’t hard to see the red welts along my back - ouch! However, I expected some pain - so I can’t say I was too surprised by that part. What I didn’t expect was the motion sickness!! I always thought I was impervious to such things. I’ve never been car sick and I love riding roller coasters. But neither of those things could have prepared me for playing my violin upside-down while spinning on a giant hoop for 4 straight hours! Note to self: You’re not 7 years old any more! I have never felt so sick in my life! I spent every second between takes laying flat on my back. But you know what? It was totally worth it, and now I have a ton of respect for the aerial arts. If you haven’t done it before, I highly recommend you give it a try. Just don’t do what I did…maybe take a beginner’s class? Yeah, that would be far more sensible… THANK YOU - Matthew

Motion sickness? I did notice those eyes shut for most of the performance. I am far from judging. Much better than I could do!

Once again, another beautiful job. And I'm serious, I need this as a screen saver. It was so beautiful and imaginative. Thanks Matt and Paul and other contributors for a job well done!

h/t:

● Dream Frohe and The Circus Guild! The Guild was so kind as to donate the use of their space for the filming of this video. And Dream was an outstanding instructor!

