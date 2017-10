The biggest pride in Asia just took place this weekend at Taipei Pride.

The 15-year-old event hosted more than 118,000 people as Taiwan’s capital celebrated gay pride and also the legalization of gay marriage in the country earlier this year.

Check out a few photos of the festivities down below.

A post shared by James T (@j.j.trafford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

A post shared by LEO G.Y. (@gogoleoy) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

A post shared by gloria.h (@77record) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

A post shared by Alexa Spragg (@alexaspragg) on Oct 28, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

A post shared by William Lin (@essay.lin) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

A post shared by mighty mike (@kmike01) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

A post shared by Piera Chen (@pierachen) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

A post shared by Craig Nymms (@craignymms) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

A post shared by The Rustin Times (@therustintimes) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

A post shared by gloria.h (@77record) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

A post shared by DANNY: Dhivatbodi S. (@dannysiwach) on Oct 28, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

A post shared by One City At A Time (@itsakworld) on Oct 28, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

A post shared by 林小風 (@wind.lin) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

A post shared by Wei (@weitsay) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT