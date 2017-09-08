Taiwan to Hold First Gay Art Exhibit in Asia

Back in May, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize gay marriage. An art museum in Taiwan is now going to host the first LGBT themed art exhibition.

Taipei’s Museum of Contemporary Art will feature 50 works by 22 ethnically Chinese artists from around the world. The show is “Spectrosynthesis – Asian LGBTQ Issues and Art Now”

Sean Hu, curator of the museum, said the goal of the exhibit is to promot a better understanding of the LGBTQ experience in Asia. “The works relates to issues facing the Chinese LGBTQ community and our life stories.

The exhibit will showcase work over the last 50 years and have quite a few mediums ranging from paintings to video art.

While the exhibit has been two years in the making, it will end up coinciding with Art Taipei, Asia’s oldest art fair, and Taiwan Pride, the largest gay pride in Asia.

The exhibit is purposefully held in a public space to not only engage just artists or the LGBTQ community, but everyone apart of the population. The longer goal will be to take the exhibit to other areas in Asia, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and even China.

H/T: CNN