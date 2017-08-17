Tampa Stripper Arrested After Stabbing Partner In Both Eyes

Horrifying!

A "brutal domestic-related attack," left a Key West man in critical condition, requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Mark Brann, 67, was attacked in his home, on Monday.

According to reports, 24-year-old Justin Tyler Calhoun (pictured above), is said to have stabbed Brann in both eyes, and jammed a piece of wood down his throat.

The Miami Herald reports:





Justin Tyler Calhoun, 24, listed in jail records as a female and homeless who works as a stripper in Tampa, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after admitting to the attack, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. In the arrest affidavit, detectives refer to Calhoun with male pronouns. Police and paramedics were called to 1206 12th St., at the corner of Fogarty Avenue, at 3:25 a.m. Monday following “a violent domestic disturbance,” Crean said. They found Brann, who had been stabbed in the face and severely beaten on the head. Calhoun had fled the scene, police said, but was located nearby at 2919 Fogarty Ave. Calhoun said she and Brann had a sexual relationship and she often stayed with him at his home. Early Monday, Calhoun said they got into an argument after Calhoun accused Brann of being a “cannibal,” which angered Brann, according to reports. Calhoun told police Brann grabbed a gun that was on the bed on which the two were lying. Calhoun grabbed Brann’s wrist and the gun went off during a struggle, according to the account Calhoun gave the detective. No one was shot, police said. Calhoun then racked the pistol planning to shoot Brann with it, but the firearm jammed. Calhoun retaliated by stabbing Brann in both eyes with a pen, according to reports. “Calhoun then inserted a piece of broken wood into Brann’s mouth, stood up, and then stomped on the piece of wood to lodge it further down into Brann’s throat,” according to the arrest affidavit, which quotes Calhoun as saying she wanted to silence Brann.

Police arrested Calhoun on Monday, for possession of cocaine, theft of $10,000 to $50,000 from a person 65 years or older and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

She is currently in detention at the the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in a private cell.

