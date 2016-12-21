Taran Killam & Marc Andreyko Team Up For Graphic Novel For Pulse Victims

Marc Andreyko, Taran Killam, and many other artists collaborated on a graphic novel for the Pulse nightclub shooting victims titled, Love is Love.

Andreyko and Killam visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the project.

DC Comics and IDW co-published the Love is Love. With everyone donating their time and resources--including the paper--the project cost $0 to produce. No one was paid and 100 percent of proceeds go to Equality Florida where the proceeds are earmarked specifically to go towards Pulse victims in Orlando.

Purchase Love Is Love here.