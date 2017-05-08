Target Doubles Down On Pride, And Homophobes Are Pissed!

Homophobes have been enraged by many of Target's recent progressive actions, from sharing ad campaigns to celebrate gay pride, to making toy sections gender neutral.

Perhaps more than anything else, these angry blowhards appear to be infuriated most by Target's progressive bathroom policies.

Their collective ire is encapsulated in this post from World Net Daily:

Despite the drastic financial blowback Target Corporation has been weathering since announcing its plan last year to allow men to enter women’s bathroom facilities, the retail giant is continuing full-speed ahead in its pursuit of LGBT social activism, all in the name of “inclusivity.” For the second year, Target is using a #TakePride hashtag on social media to promote its rainbow-themed online merchandise. The retailer’s “pride” paraphernalia include tee-shirts, swim trunks, flip-flops, headphones, iPhone cases and an assortment of other products emblazoned with LBGT logos. “Target said it missed its 2016 Incentive EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] goal of $5.74 billion by $623 million and fell short of its adjusted sales target of $71.62 billion by $2.13 billion,” Reuters reported last week. In contrast, rival Wal-Mart Stores gave CEO Doug McMillon a 13 percent pay hike, following strong sales performance at the world’s largest retailer. A number of retailers, including Wal-Mart, have policies similar to Target’s, however, they have refrained from publicizing them.

Who knew inclusivity could be so offensive?

H/T: Joe My God