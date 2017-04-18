Tattoo Of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers In Jockstrap Infuriates Homophobes

Homophobes came out of the woodwork to troll a Denver tattoo artist after she shared an image of a recent piece of work to Instagram.

The new tattoo featured a man in a jockstrap, wearing Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers jersey.

Commented one troll:

“What in tarnation is this gay ass sh*t? This is what y’all do up in Wisconsin? Don’t even look like his face and that helmet is severely f**ked. This some homo ass sh*t.”

Another wrote:

“The gayest tattoo ever. I’m sure A rod don’t want this shit on anyone.”

Tattoo artist Alisha Rice told The Huffington Post:

“The idea for the tattoo was a combination of the client wanting a traditional American style male pinup and a packers tattoo."

Rice explained the tattoo was, “just meant to be a fun, tongue in cheek ode to the team," and not a comment on Rodgers' sexuality.

She added:

“If anyone has an issue with the tattoo I’d challenge them to ask themselves why and reflect on the apparent double standard regarding the sexualization of the male and female forms.”