Tattoo Of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers In Jockstrap Infuriates Homophobes
Homophobes came out of the woodwork to troll a Denver tattoo artist after she shared an image of a recent piece of work to Instagram.
The new tattoo featured a man in a jockstrap, wearing Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers jersey.
Commented one troll:
“What in tarnation is this gay ass sh*t? This is what y’all do up in Wisconsin? Don’t even look like his face and that helmet is severely f**ked. This some homo ass sh*t.”
Another wrote:
“The gayest tattoo ever. I’m sure A rod don’t want this shit on anyone.”
Tattoo artist Alisha Rice told The Huffington Post:
“The idea for the tattoo was a combination of the client wanting a traditional American style male pinup and a packers tattoo."
Rice explained the tattoo was, “just meant to be a fun, tongue in cheek ode to the team," and not a comment on Rodgers' sexuality.
She added:
“If anyone has an issue with the tattoo I’d challenge them to ask themselves why and reflect on the apparent double standard regarding the sexualization of the male and female forms.”
