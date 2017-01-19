Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper's Brother & Collaborator, Comes Out As Bisexual
Taylor Bennett, collaborator and brother to Chance the Rapper, has come out as bisexual. The hip-hop artist made the announcement on Twitter.
Check out his tweets:
My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues
— Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017
Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans
— Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017
I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017.
— Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017
Congrats, Taylor! And happy birthday!
(H/T: Towleroad)
