Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper's Brother & Collaborator, Comes Out As Bisexual

Instinct Staff | January 19, 2017

Taylor Bennett, collaborator and brother to Chance the Rapper, has come out as bisexual. The hip-hop artist made the announcement on Twitter.

Check out his tweets:

Congrats, Taylor! And happy birthday!

 

(H/T: Towleroad)

