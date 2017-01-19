Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper's Brother & Collaborator, Comes Out As Bisexual

Taylor Bennett, collaborator and brother to Chance the Rapper, has come out as bisexual. The hip-hop artist made the announcement on Twitter.

Check out his tweets:

My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Congrats, Taylor! And happy birthday!

(H/T: Towleroad)