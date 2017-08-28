Taylor Swift Rips Herself To Pieces In 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift's new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," dropped, and fans are already doing their Nancy Drew best to decode all of the visual references.

There are many digs to frenemy/rival Katy Perry, a nod and a wink to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and there's an homage to Beyonce's "Formation," featuring Todrick Hall.

But perhaps most of all, Taylor uses the music video to make fun of herself.

