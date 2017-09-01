Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Meets Britney Spears' "Toxic" And It's Delicious

The reviews of Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do" have been sort of mixed from gay men and the general public. Even though it remains at number one on iTunes and will most likely dethrone "Despacito" next week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, there seems to be something that is lacking from the overall effect of it. I couldn't put my finger on it. Then, it found me. Britney.

A mashup of "LWYMMD" and Britney Spears' iconic and classic hit "Toxic" has just made the rounds on the internet (courtesy of AnDyWuMUSICLAND), and my lord it is so good. Both songs are similar, but the drumline in "Toxic" just adds so much fuel to the intensity that is "LWYMMD" that the end result is very satisfying and one that is easily danceable and memorable.

Who knows if these two will ever collaborate, they seem so far apart on the pop spectrum, but if this is the best that we get in an unofficial way, then I'll be fine with that.

Here's the link to the mashup. Let us know your thoughts!