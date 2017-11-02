TBT: How Has Your Teenage Crush Aged?

My first big crush was our middle school's ice hockey goalie from when we were both in the 7th grade. Man oh man, he was hot! We went to school together, graduated together and I actually ended up working with him a lumber mill for a summer job during college. He just kept the fascination going. But something happened between 1996 and 2012. I moved away and we both aged of course but, I am not sure what was involved, but my crush changed quite drastically. It was a lust filled crush and not a personality crush so I uncrushed him. I am sure if it wasn't a superficial thing at 13 to 20 years of age and there was an awesome personality there, too, it might be a different story.

Looks fade, right? Well, we're not so sure Gabe Kapler got the memo.

Kapler has long been a favorite of gay fans. He was a very popular subject on the most popular section on the Outsports discussion board, Hot Jocks. This was back in the early 2000s, but he was unforgettable as one of the hottest Major League Baseball players out there.

He's back in the news again as he has now been appointed the new manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Outsports also points out that Kapler has still been active and has us thinking about him with blogs like: