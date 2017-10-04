Teacher May Have Given Students Flutes Contaminated With His Semen, Officials Say

Well that's disturbing...

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a school teacher may have distributed handmade flutes contaminated with the man's semen, to Southern California school districts.

From CBS-Los Angeles:

The California Department of Justice and the United States Postal Service are investigating a yet unnamed music instructor for giving flutes that might contain bodily fluids to several school districts in Southern California, including the Fountain Valley, Capistrano, and Newport Mesa agencies, the Orange County Register reported Friday.

The brightly decorated, PVC pipe flutes in question might have been part of the Flutes Across the World music program, the Fountain Valley School District superintended said in the Register.

Attorney John Manly, who represented victims of the Miramonte Elementary sexual abuse case, told CBS2 News, “Until our culture, and our educational system, and our law enforcement, and our society gets serious about protecting kids, this is gonna continue.”