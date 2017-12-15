Team USA May Send These Three Openly Gay Athletes to the Winter Olympics!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are rapidly approaching, beginning on February 9th in Pyeongchang, South Korea. For the LGBTQ community, this could be a shining moment for us as Team USA has the potential to send three openly gay athletes to the Winter Olympics this year, and they are all cute, sexy, adorable and talented to boot.

No openly gay man has ever played in the Winter Olympics, however they could definitely change this year with the potential additions of Gus Kenworthy (Skiing), John Fennell (luger) and Adam Rippon (figure skating).

Go team! Good luck to all three.