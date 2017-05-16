Teen Gay Couple To Be Featured On MTV's 'Promposal'

North Carolina high school gay couple Noah Ambrose and Brandon Caddell will be featured on an episode of MTV's Promposal!

According to The Pilot:

The cable TV show highlights the creative, romantic and outlandish journey of asking someone to prom. The show will feature six couples, one per episode. Ambrose and Caddell will be featured on the fourth episode, scheduled to air June 4 at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

The couple, who attend Pinecrest High School, shares:

“Asking Noah to prom was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. When I was contacted by MTV about being featured on their newest show, I was incredibly excited. Too many LGBT teenagers have to live their lives in the closet and aren’t able to ask the person they care about to prom. "This was a great opportunity for us to show everyone it is possible to be out and happy in a small community in a state like North Carolina,” said Brandon Caddell. “Brandon and I spend most of our free time volunteering with advocacy groups, like Equality NC, the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign, Sandhills Pride, and the Democratic Party, to promote equal rights for everyone, including LGBT youth like us. Our passion for activism made us happy to share our story. We want to let people know LGBT couples are just as normal and just as deserving of respect as any other couple,” said Noah Ambrose.

Exciting! Congrats guys!!

Fun fact: 2 years ago today I came out!! It's just so unreal how amazing these past two years have been getting to live as my open and authentic self and getting to speak out for others. I had so many crazy experiences that helped me grow as a person. Thanks to all my friends who have stuck with me even tho I'm very radical and opinionated and thanks to my amazing boyfriend who inspires me everyday A post shared by Noah Ambrose (@thenoahambrose) on May 3, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

(H/T: NNNext)