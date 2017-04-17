Teen Trolls Southwest Airlines, And They Have The Perfect Response

A 19-year-old male college student in Chicago thought up a wicked way to troll Southwest Airlines.

The young man, named Juan, tweets @xadoringpaige.

Check out his exchange with the airline:

Eventually, Juan revealed his true intentions...And the Southwest rep had the perfect response!!

More from Huffington Post:

Juan told HuffPost he decided to troll Southwest Airlines strictly out of humanitarian purposes.

“What inspired me to make it is that there has been a lot of airline drama and I wanted to lighten up the mood,” he told HuffPost by email. “Of course, I wasn’t intending of shifting the focus away from what happened with United, but I wanted to make people smile and laugh. And I am happy I was able to do that.”

Screenshots of the exchange have since gone viral and have been retweeted more than 54,000 times and liked more than 83,000 times.

Southwest Airlines sent HuffPost this statement about the exchange:

“We take every inquiry seriously, but try not to take ourselves too seriously. This was an excellent example of one of our Representatives taking great care to investigate a potential issue, and pivoting when the user revealed it was a joke.”