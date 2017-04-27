Teen's Tweet Goes Viral After Mom Rejects Him For Wearing Makeup

Morehouse College freshman Jauan Durbin, 18, has received an outpouring of support after a screenshot he tweeted of his mother's negative reaction to the discovery that he wears makeup went viral.

Durbin tweeted:

Lol, this hurts. It really does. But I'm going to live in my truth until the day that I die. pic.twitter.com/qXdzdnfJ1n — Royalty (@PrinceJauan) April 22, 2017

After seeing a photo of Jauan in makeup his mother wrote:

“I do not approve of this bullshyt,” she wrote. “[What the hell] is wrong with you? I am so disappointed. You are a male. [Why the hell] do you have on eyelashes, eyebrows and makeup? I’m completely done.”

Thankfully, Jauan is staying strong and intends to live his truth!

Jauan shares with Mic.com:

“I didn’t post the original screenshot to put my mom out there, it was more so that I knew there were other people out there going through the same situation that I’m going through and many don’t know if there’s a way out of it,” Jauan told Mic. “So I wanted to affirm them with my comments attached to the screenshot. That you should always live in your truth no matter if your parents don’t agree with it. You seek validation from your parents, you try to live up to their expectations, but sometimes their expectations are unrealistic.”

We support you, Jauan! Jauan's tweet has received nearly 15,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets as of this publishing.

(H/T: The Gaily Grind)