The Ten Hottest Guys From the Real Housewives Franchises

Ryan Shea | November 22, 2017

Not trying to stereotype here, but a good portion of the audience who watches the Real Housewives franchises just might be gay men (myself included).  Sure we watch it for the drama, the gossip, smack talk and straight out hilarity, but another good reason to watch is that some of the men on the show are just so freaking hot!

From New Jersey to Orange County, Beverly Hills to Miami, many of these franchises has seen its share of hot men come through and leave you wanting more.   But who has been the hottest?

Here's a list of 10 Real Housewives men (in no order) who got our "love tanks" going.

 

Yasssss!!! @gorgaspasta Bam!!

A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) on

Joe Gorga- Real Housewives of New Jersey

Apollo Nida- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Mauricio Umansky- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

 

We’re gunna party like it’s your birthday #HappyBirthdaySlade

A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on

Slade Smiley- Real Housewives of Orange County

Matt Jordan- Real Housewives of Atlanta

 

Pool time #shaded #sunshine #summer #coolingoff #pool #dogs #rays

A post shared by Shane Keough (@shanekeough) on

Shane Keough- Real Housewives of Orange County

 

Lucy and a really freaking crooked Ricky. I love #halloween

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Harry Hamlin- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kroy Biermann- Real Housewives of Atlanta

 

#halloween2017 Muchas Gracias but it's over! Now back to real boring dress code

A post shared by Romain Zago (@romainzago) on

Romain Zago- Real Housewives of Miami

 

Going live on Instagram in approximately 15 minutes. Stay tune to learn more about CUT Fitness Online!

A post shared by Eddie Judge (@eddiejudge) on

Eddie Judge- Real Housewives of Orange County 

