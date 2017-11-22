The Ten Hottest Guys From the Real Housewives Franchises

Not trying to stereotype here, but a good portion of the audience who watches the Real Housewives franchises just might be gay men (myself included). Sure we watch it for the drama, the gossip, smack talk and straight out hilarity, but another good reason to watch is that some of the men on the show are just so freaking hot!

From New Jersey to Orange County, Beverly Hills to Miami, many of these franchises has seen its share of hot men come through and leave you wanting more. But who has been the hottest?

Here's a list of 10 Real Housewives men (in no order) who got our "love tanks" going.

Yasssss!!! @gorgaspasta Bam!! A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) on May 19, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Joe Gorga- Real Housewives of New Jersey

Apollo Nida- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Alright. It's been 2 weeks. All plant based diet and a little exercise, not nearly enough but more then before. Alcohol consumption is way down. So far I lost 12 lbs and feeling really good. 18 lbs plus or minus to go. A post shared by Mauricio (Mau) (@mumansky18) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Mauricio Umansky- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We’re gunna party like it’s your birthday #HappyBirthdaySlade A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Slade Smiley- Real Housewives of Orange County

Matt Jordan- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pool time #shaded #sunshine #summer #coolingoff #pool #dogs #rays A post shared by Shane Keough (@shanekeough) on Jul 13, 2013 at 3:23pm PDT

Shane Keough- Real Housewives of Orange County

Lucy and a really freaking crooked Ricky. I love #halloween A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Harry Hamlin- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Thank you so much to the @atlantafalcons family for giving me my start and allowing me to live my dream for the last 8 years it's been an incredible ride! I'm excited to start my new journey with @buffalobills and look forward to kicking some ass this year. I'm so grateful for my awesome wife who is holding the fort down and for always being so supportive. Thank you guys for your constant support as well. I appreciate it. A post shared by Kroy Biermann (@kroybiermann) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

Kroy Biermann- Real Housewives of Atlanta

#halloween2017 Muchas Gracias but it's over! Now back to real boring dress code A post shared by Romain Zago (@romainzago) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Romain Zago- Real Housewives of Miami

Going live on Instagram in approximately 15 minutes. Stay tune to learn more about CUT Fitness Online! A post shared by Eddie Judge (@eddiejudge) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Eddie Judge- Real Housewives of Orange County