The Ten Hottest Guys From the Real Housewives Franchises
Not trying to stereotype here, but a good portion of the audience who watches the Real Housewives franchises just might be gay men (myself included). Sure we watch it for the drama, the gossip, smack talk and straight out hilarity, but another good reason to watch is that some of the men on the show are just so freaking hot!
From New Jersey to Orange County, Beverly Hills to Miami, many of these franchises has seen its share of hot men come through and leave you wanting more. But who has been the hottest?
Here's a list of 10 Real Housewives men (in no order) who got our "love tanks" going.
Joe Gorga- Real Housewives of New Jersey
Apollo Nida- Real Housewives of Atlanta
Mauricio Umansky- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Slade Smiley- Real Housewives of Orange County
Matt Jordan- Real Housewives of Atlanta
Shane Keough- Real Housewives of Orange County
Harry Hamlin- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kroy Biermann- Real Housewives of Atlanta
Romain Zago- Real Housewives of Miami
Eddie Judge- Real Housewives of Orange County
