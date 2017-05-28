Tennis Legend Margaret Court Boycotts Qantas Over Airline's Gay Marriage Support

24-time Grand Slam tennis champion Margaret Court has announced she'll be boycotting Qantas based on the airline's support of same-sex marriage. Court has promoted Qantas for decades.

She writes in a letter to The West Australian newspaper (via Yahoo! Sports):

"I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage," she said in a letter to The West Australian newspaper that was widely shared and discussed on social media. "I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible. "Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling."

Court says she's willing to chat with the Qantas board about her position, "but it won't be in the Qantas lounge."

More room on Qantas flights for us, Margaret!

