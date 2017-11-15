Tennis Pro Roger Federer Laughs Off Opponent's 'Cheeky' Distraction

Swiss Tennis pro Roger Federer appeared to be caught off guard by an opponents' "cheeky" distraction.

Federer recently faced off against Jack Sock while playing at the Nitto ATP Finals 2017 in London.

During their match, after Sock turned his back on his rival, Federer proceeded to hit the tennis ball directly into the net.

On Sunday, he commented on the match in a press conference.

Federer joked:

“It was a big distraction, I tell you that because it was very big.” “That’s what I should have aimed for that target was bigger than the down-the-line corridor that I had.”

You don't hear this spoken about every day at a @RogerFederer press conference...#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/PI6R9ZF5MM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 12, 2017

Federer later tweeted a clip from the press conference with the following message:

H/T: Attitude