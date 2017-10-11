Terry Crews Claims Hollywood Exec Assaulted Him!

The Same-Sex Assault Comes After Harvey Weinstein Is Under Fire!

What on Earth is happening in Hollywood?! Thankfully, we have social media to express our feelings and explain our stories. Social media is exactly the outlet which loveable Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host, Terry Crews, chose to tell his recent sexual assault from an unnamed male Hollywood Executive. Crews’ latest confession comes on the heat of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. In a series of Tweets, Crews states that Weinstein is the reason he is coming forward. He admits:

“The whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left. That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No). I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Wow. Reading Crews’ Tweets have personally affected me. We unfortunately hear allegations from female victims all too often, but seldom from men. Hell, a few years ago when allegations were made against infamous Hollywood hot-shot, Bryan Singer, his accuser was simply laughed into thin air. Crews’ statement is going to begin a huge conversation through Hollywood moving forward. Sexual assault knows no gender.

I am going to sound awful for stating this, but I am so curious to know which Hollywood Executive assaulted Crews. If we’ve been learning anything lately, it is that predators rarely do their deed once. It’s what gets them off. I’m closely watching this story unfold. I expect Crews to be in the headlines right alongside Weinstein’s alleged victims.