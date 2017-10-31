Terry Miller Poses For NSFW 'Tom Of Finland' Inspired Shoot
Instinct Staff | October 31, 2017
Terry Miller continues to embody the Tom of Finland brand in a new photo series shot for Boy Magazine.
So gorgeous, that man is!
Click HERE to see more photos from the NSFW series, "Dear Tom, I Love You" shot by Josh Paul Thomas, and styled by Mark Saldana for Boy Magazine.
On Instagram, he shares:
Over the summer, Terry appeared in Tom of Finland's new lookbook.
Then in late September, Axxidental's Mike Enders caught up with Terry to talk about Tom of Finland sex toys, and other subjects, amid the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco.
And in case you missed the link above, click HERE to see more photos from the NSFW series, "Dear Tom, I Love You."
Add new comment