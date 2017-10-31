Terry Miller Poses For NSFW 'Tom Of Finland' Inspired Shoot

Terry Miller continues to embody the Tom of Finland brand in a new photo series shot for Boy Magazine.

So gorgeous, that man is!

Click HERE to see more photos from the NSFW series, "Dear Tom, I Love You" shot by Josh Paul Thomas, and styled by Mark Saldana for Boy Magazine.

On Instagram, he shares:

Another Tom of Finland shot from @boymagazine.se by @thestudiohaus. Black hat by @costoaccessories (find it at the @tomoffinlandstore). My model mate is @brycebelyeu. For full spread head over to www.boymagazine.se. A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Over the summer, Terry appeared in Tom of Finland's new lookbook.

Then in late September, Axxidental's Mike Enders caught up with Terry to talk about Tom of Finland sex toys, and other subjects, amid the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco.

And in case you missed the link above, click HERE to see more photos from the NSFW series, "Dear Tom, I Love You."