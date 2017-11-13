Tesco Features Gay Couple In Holiday Ad

Tesco has released the first of several holiday ads, and it features a gay couple and their baby.

The ad, "Turkey, Every Which Way" shows multiple families preparing for their Christmas dinner with the typical cooking mishaps.

The gay couple is one of the first featured in the 60 second ad.

The camera shows a man checking the turkey in the oven and asking "Did you take out the giblets?" before panning to his partner and child.

The partner mutters "Giblets.." with a grimace on his face.

The ad then continues to show other cooking mishaps that are bound to happen during the holidays.

Tesco said of the ad: "Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

As the holidays approach it's great to see companies already rolling out ads that celebrate diversity. Hopefully we see more and more companies and ads this year with LGBT representation.