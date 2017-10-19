Tesla Under Fire For LGBT Discrimination

A new lawsuit file against Tesla, claims LGBT discrimination.

This is the second in two days, with the first one being over racial harassment. In the past it has been found guilty of sexism.

In the new lawsuit, an assembly line worker, Jorge Ferro claims he was taunted and threatened for being gay. Ferro claims he was fired for reporting the issues, and that an HR employee took his badge away and insinuated being gay was a handicap.

Telsa has issued a response claiming that people want the publicity it carries by naming Telsa as the defendant. It also says, "If there is ever a case where Tesla is at fault, we will take responsibility."

You can read the full statement below. It will definitely be a case that we keep our eye on.

Tesla Spokesperson:

Media reporting on claims of discrimination at Tesla should bear a few things in mind: First, as one of the most highly reported-on companies in the world, anyone who brings claims against Tesla is all but assured that they will garner significant media coverage. Second, in the history of Tesla, there has never been a single proven case of discrimination against the company. Not one. This fact is conveniently never mentioned in any reporting. Third, as we have said repeatedly, even though we are a company of 33,000 employees, including more than 10,000 in the Fremont factory alone, and it is not humanly possible to stop all bad conduct, we care deeply about these issues and take them extremely seriously. If there is ever a case where Tesla is at fault, we will take responsibility. On the other hand, Tesla will always fight back against unmeritorious claims. In this case, neither of the two people at the center of the claim, Mr. Ferro and the person who he alleges to have mistreated him, actually worked for Tesla. Both worked for a third-party. Nevertheless, Tesla still stepped in to try to keep these individuals apart from one another and to ensure a good working environment. Regardless of these facts, every lawyer knows that if they name Tesla as a defendant in their lawsuit, it maximizes the chances of generating publicity for their case. They abuse our name, because they know it is catnip for journalists. Tesla takes any and every form of discrimination or harassment extremely seriously. There is no company on Earth with a better track record than Tesla, as they would have to have fewer than zero cases where an independent judge or jury has found a genuine case of discrimination. This is physically impossible.

H/T: The Gaurdian