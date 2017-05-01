Testimonies Reveal Chechen Police Are Telling Parents Of Gay Men: 'Kill Your Son, Or We'll Do It For You'

Horrific new testimonies reveal that Chechen authorities are telling the parents of gay men to kill their sons.

France 24 News spoke to men who miraculously survived Chechnya's relentless anti-gay "purge."

They asked not to be identified.

One explained:

"We’ve always been persecuted, but never like this. "Now they arrest everyone. They kill people, they do whatever they want."

In the recorded statements, it's said that Chechen authorities plan to "cleanse the nation" of homosexuality.

Horrifically, one man reveals that Chechen police are telling parents to kill their own children.

"They say 'Either you do it, or we will.'” "They tortured a man for two weeks [then] they summoned his parents and brothers who all came. "[The authorities] said to them: 'Your son is a homosexual – sort it out or we’ll do it ourselves.'”

