Texan Man Pleads Guilty In Using Grindr To Target And Assault Gay Men

A Texas man has plead guilty to using Grindr to target gay men and assault and rob them.

​Chancler Encalade is the third in a group of for Texans to plead guilty. The crimes happened over the months of January and February of this year, when the gang used Grindr to connect with men in Plano, Frisco, and Aubrey, Texas. They were charged in May on 18 counts.

Four separate incidences were reported where the men assaulted their victims, bound them with duct tape, and then robbed them of their possessions, including their cars. The charges also including possessing firearms.

The men said derogatory things about the victims sexual orientation throughout the assault.

The four men charged along with Ecnalade, 20, were Nigel Garrett, 21, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18,who have already plead guilty. The fourth man, Anthony Shelton, 19, is awaiting trial.

The Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore, of the Texas Department of Justice said, ‘The Justice Department will not tolerate hate crimes against any individual, for any reason, including sexual orientation."

Encalade faces maximum life sentence and a $250,000 fine.

H/T: Gay Star News