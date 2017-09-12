Texas Gay Couple Refused Service At A Dairy Queen

A Texas man says he and his partner stopped for lunch at a local Dairy Queen, but were refused service by a manager who didn't want to serve a gay couple.

Richard Jones, of Round Rock, visited the Pflugerville restaurant, last Thursday.

From KXAN:

“I simply took my receipt up to the register and asked the cashier, ‘Did you remember our order? Did you forget our order'” Jones recalled. “He looked at the receipt and said ‘I’m sorry’ as tears ran down his face and said ‘I’m sorry there was a problem with your order.'” From there, the cashier told KXAN he made the choice to refund Jones’s money. “I said ‘here’s [sic] your receipts,'” said the cashier, “I said ‘there’s an issue, the manager’s discriminating against gays.'” Both Jones and the cashier say the manager was in the back cooking burgers at the time of their conversation. “I sat there in shock,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Well are you kidding me? May I ask to speak to the manager who has this issue with me?’ And about that time the manager raises a Hunger Buster cheeseburger over the food line, screaming at me, ‘Just calm down, just calm down! You’ll get your food, you’ll get your food, you’ll get your order,’ as he shook the cheeseburger at me.”

Jones and his partner eventually received their food order, despite the fact that the cashier had refunded their money.

In response to the incident, Vasari LLC, the company that operates the Plugerville location, released a statement:

“We are currently investigating the recent customer service issue at our Pflugerville location. We are taking this incident very seriously. The safety and well-being of our customers and employees are our top priority. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination in our restaurants. We expect our employees to treat every person who walks through our doors with the utmost dignity and respect. Nothing less is acceptable.”

On Twitter, Dairy Queen tweeted: