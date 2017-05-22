Texas House Votes To Approve Transgender Bathroom Ban In Schools

Lawmakers in the Texas House have voted to approve a bill similar to North Carolina's discriminatory HB2, which prevents transgender students from using the bathroom which matches their gender identity.

Statesman reports:

The Texas House gave final approval Monday morning to a bill banning transgender-friendly bathrooms in the state’s public schools, turning down one final Democratic amendment that would have allowed schools to opt out of the law.

“We talk about local control on this floor, but that goes far out the window when there are political points to be scored,” said Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, author of the proposed amendment. “This bill now hurts kids by exclusion and discrimination” in an environment where differences often lead to bullying.

Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, opposed the amendment, which failed, 51-95.

“This is intended to be respectful and fair and protective for safety for each and every student in our public schools,” Bonnen said.

The bill was later approved, 94-51.