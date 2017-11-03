A Texas Restaurant Used Pictures of Bruce & Caitlyn Jenner On The Bathroom Doors

A Dallas News Editor tweeted photos of the bathroom section of a restaurant.

What’s interesting is that the photos on the doors depict Jenner before transitioning as a woman (and specifically of the Olympic gold win in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Games). Meanwhile, the women’s door has a picture of Jenner post transition and at her Vanity Fair cover.

The bathroom doors at Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Gill in Dallas, Texas went viral after Dom DiFurio tweeted a picture of them this past Monday.

The restaurant supposedly put up the pictures on the doors back in August and even made a Facebook post about it.

The post exclaimed, “Come meet our newest members of the Dodie’s crew, Caitlyn & Bruce!”

As you might imagine the reaction to these doors has been pretty mixed. Some find it funny and some find it offensive.

Then yesterday (November 2), Dodie's posted a response to all of the online chatter about the doors.

In that response, Dodie’s calls the doors “a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now.”

You can read the full statement down below.