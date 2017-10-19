Thailand Bought The Rights To Produce Its Own RuPaul's Drag Race

Thailand is going to produce its own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Piyarat Kaljareuk, the Vice President of Katana Group Public Co.Ltd which is one of the biggest and oldest production companies in Thailand, announced on Instagram that the country will get its own version of the famous reality/competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In the Instagram post, Piyarat Kaljareuk said roughly that “There are 2 stories to tell your daughters to prepare for.” (The first story was an earlier post about a new music group).

Details are still scarce as the announcement was only made 2 days ago, but fans of the show in Thailand are already expressing excitement at this development.

This will make Thailand the third country outside of the U.S. to have its own iteration of the classic show (after the U.K. and Germany) where drag queens come together to strut, lip-sync, and slay.

And we already know Thailand has some drag queens waiting for this kind of spotlight.