Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Porn?

Apparently so, according to new data from the 112th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association.

Their study finds that consuming too much porn can lead to a decline in sexual health, resulting in erectile dysfunction.

From Newsweek:

The researchers, led by Dr. Matthew Christman, a staff urologist and program director for pediatric urology at the Naval Medical Center of San Diego, report that while pornography trivially affects women’s sex lives, an excessive habit can be ruinous to men’s psychosexual health. Essentially, many men who are really into internet porn have the potential to become disinterested in sex with a real-life partner. The researchers suggest that the more time men spend on sites such as PornHub, the less able they’ll be to connect with a partner in the bedroom. This can result in severe damage to sexual and romantic relationships and make intimacy challenging, at best.

The article continues:

The findings of the accompanying study on men raised more concern. Through surveys administered to 312 male patients of the same age group (also mostly white, married and heterosexual), the researchers found a close correlation between excessive pornography use and sexual dysfunction. Roughly 20 percent of men reported using porn three to five times weekly. Nearly 4 percent of men reported they preferred masturbating to pornography over having sexual intercourse with a partner. The researchers also recognized a correlation between men who used pornography frequently and those who reported lack of sexual desire and intercourse satisfaction, as well as erectile dysfunction.

In response to the findings, Dr Matthew Christman, the physician in charge of the study, said:

“The rates of organic causes of erectile dysfunction in this age cohort are extremely low, so the increase in erectile dysfunction that we have seen over time for this group needs to be explained. “We believe that pornography use may be one piece to that puzzle. “They believe they’re supposed to be able to do what goes on in these movies, and when they can’t it causes a great deal of anxiety.”

