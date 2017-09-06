There's A Gay Porn Sequel To 'Right In Front Of My Salad'!

Overnight, "Right In Front Of My Salad" went from gay porn scene, to viral internet meme.

And now, Men.com is cashing in on the craze by reuniting (most of) the original cast for a gay porn sequel.

That's including Nikki V, the young woman responsible for the hilariously delivered line:

"Are you guys fucking? Are you serious?! Right in front of my salad?!"

Perhaps afraid to mess up a good thing, the name of the new scene is, “Right in Front of My Salad… Again.”

In the video, Jaxton Wheeler returns, only this time he's hired a male masseur played by Luke Adams. Reprising her role as Wheeler's wife, Nikki V is spotted making herself another healthy salad, before eventually catching her husband with Adams.

Click HERE to watch the NSFW trailer.

H/T: Unicorn Booty (Hornet)