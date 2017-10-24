There's Going To Be A "To Wong Foo" Musical

Have you ever seen the 1990s film To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (which is often just shortened to To Wong Foo)?

The film starred Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo as drag queens (named Vida, Noxeema, and Chi-Chi) stuck in a middle of nowhere town before they get to know and better the lives of the townspeople.

Now, it seems there is a musical version of the movie that’s coming to reality according to Playbill.

The book for the musical is being written by Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane and the Score and Libretto (music) are being created by Composer Lewis Flinn.

The To Wong Foo musical will premiere during a workshop with the American Academy of Dramatic Arts between November 1 - 4.