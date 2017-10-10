There's A Term For Men Who Have Sex With Men, But Hate The Gay Label

If you haven't heard, there's a growing number of men who sleep with men who refuse to call themselves gay, because they don't identify with the "lifestyle."

They're called androphiles, and they are lovers of 'men and masculinity.'

A man named Nicolas Chinardet claims he helped popularize the term in the early 2000s.

He tells the BBC:

“I think homosexual is a bit clinical, and lots of people use it negatively. ‘Gay’ has a certain lifestyle attached to it, which I don’t recognise myself in.”

Chinardet says he identifies as an androphile, and not a homosexual, because he doesn't like clubbing or shopping.

He explains:

“It’s a polite, nonspecific way to ask what a certain person is attracted to. An androphilic man is homosexual, while an androphilic woman is heterosexual."

Photo: BBC

It's been suggested that the androphile label has gained popularity among young gay men who tend to identify as politically conservative.

37-year-old Henning Diesel, who himself identifies as an androphile, explains that he rejects the homosexual label because he isn't a fan of popular gay culture.

“Gay is part of the LGBT+ world that I never see myself as part of," he says, while later noting that he doesn't care for "gay music like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus” or “gay TV and movies like Queer As Folk.”

24-year-old James Milton, is yet another man who identifies as an androphile.

He tells the BBC that he adopted the label approximately six years ago, just as he was struggling to find his place within the LGBT community.

He says the term, “affirmed my suspicion that I wasn’t gay–just a man who happens to sleep with other men.”

Again referencing a distaste for popular gay club music, Milton says, “I didn't relate to the pre-determined gay identity."

The young man adds that his love of wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) has caused him to feel ostracized by gay men.

While the term androphile has gained popularity in recent years, it's also been co-opted by members of the alt-right. Because of that, Chinardet says that he might ultimately have to coin a new term.