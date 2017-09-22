These 'Will & Grace' Gaymojis Will Add Sparkle To Your Texts, Honey!

We know that many of you will be binge-watching the original Will & Grace series this weekend, now that it's available to stream.

And we're sure loads of you are busy planning viewing parties for the premier of the revival series, when it debuts next week on September 28, on NBC!

While you're coordinating with your besties on the details for that gathering, you might want to sprinkle a few of these super-cute Will & Grace gaymojis into your group texts!

Pour yourself a martuni, and get to texting, honey!

The Gaymoji by Grindr app is available to download on iTunes and the Google Play Store.

H/T: IntoMore