Thirsty Much? Who Are The 10 Hottest Chefs from 'Top Chef'?

If you enjoy an hour of guys beating their meat, look no further than Bravo's hit cooking competition Top Chef. The Emmy-award winning program has been on for over a decade now, and has lit a culinary spark for all the foodies out there as they watch each episode to see who will be crowned the head honcho, or Top Chef, at the end of the season.

The new season premieres tomorrow night, as 15 new contestants (and four returning) battle it out all across the state of Colorado. Since the shows inception, some of the cast members on it have made our bibs wet in many different ways. Sure, we watch for the delicious food they are cooking, but come on, there's gotta be some eye candy to go along with the candy they are serving with some type of dessert I've never heard of before?

That being said, here is a list of the ten (technically eleven) hottest chefs to ever grace the Top Chef kitchen. Did your favorite make the cut?

Thank you @people @peoplefood for the fun honor of being one of the Sexiest Chefs in The Country in 2017- y’all really know how to brighten someone’s day- Plus my posts have been pretty heavy so this changes it up to shameless self promotion which i love and it will give my close friends a chance to light it up in the comments @evansungnyc thanks for capturing my no look fade away chop #merman A post shared by SAM TALBOT- Biscuits, Call Me. (@chefsamtalbot) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:38am PST

Sam Talbot- Season 2 (San Francisco)

Tre Wilcox- Season 3 (Miami) and Season 8 (All Stars)

Thank you #peterpan for the re-up today perfect timing for my dawn patrol river surfing session this morning #SimplyGroundAdventures travels well in the #jeep #jeeplife phot creds @namasteandshit A post shared by Spike Mendelsohn (@spikethechef) on May 20, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

Spike Mendelsohn- Season 4 (Chicago)

5am...... going to NYC for the day on a quick event and back later on !! #5amagainstme #thechaseisthegame #putinyour5ams A post shared by Fabio Viviani (@fabioviviani) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Fabio Viviani- Season 5 (New York) and Season 8 (All Stars)

Lights, camera, fried chicken! #cheflife #rootnbone A post shared by Jeff McInnis (@chefmcinnis) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Jeff McInnis- Season 5 (New York)

Happy Birthday to my lil bro @mvoltaggio #brosbeforestoves Here’s to a great one, live it up this year! Big one comes next... A post shared by b r y a n v o l t a g g i o (@bryanvoltaggio) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Michael & Bryan Voltaggio- Season 6 (Las Vegas)

A post shared by ChefAngeloSosa (@chefangelososa) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Angelo Sosa- Season 7 (Washington D.C.) and Season 8 (All Stars)

#worldadoptionday because every child should feel loved and wanted. #adopt @adopttogether #worldadoptionday2017 #love A post shared by Chris Crary (@chriscrary) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Chris Crary- Season 9 (Texas)

My favorite moment from my short trip to Nola was the brief time I got to spend reconnecting and talking game with a kindred spirit. I already miss your face @ninacompton #ninagoodtimes Your restaurant @comperelapin and heart are unparalleled. See you in philly soon! A post shared by @nicholaselmi on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Nicholas Elmi- Season 11 (New Orleans)

Nothing like jollof rice and peel and eat shrimp to start the day! Check me out on @fox5dc #gooddaydc at 10:50am this morning. A post shared by Kwame Onwuachi (@bastedmind) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Kwame Onwauchi- Season 13 (California)