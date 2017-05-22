#ThisIsMe: Gay Man w/ Cerebral Palsy Is "Gay. Disabled. And Sexy As F*ck"
Instinct Staff | May 22, 2017
Popular vlogger Davey Wavey has introduced a new digital video series called #ThisIsMe.
The concept for #ThisIsMe is simple: We share the body image stories of gay men from across the spectrum of our community. These aren’t necessarily men who have all the answers or who have figured everything out. This is real life. Like you, me and most of us - they’re on a journey.
The first episode of #ThisIsMe follows Ryan Haddad, a gay man with cerebral palsy.
Check it out!
(H/T: Huffington Post)
