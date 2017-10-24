Three Hungry Bears Star In This New Honey Ad

Three handsome and hungry bears star in a new campaign for Rowse Honey.

Matt Lister, one of the handsome and hirsute fellows who features in the ads, recently told AdWeek:

“Recently, LGBT people have appeared at the forefront of several advertising campaigns. That said, it seems certain groups have been underrepresented in the media, which is why I jumped at the opportunity to feature in The Three Bears. The filming process reminded me a bit of my experience of the bear community. We arrived on the first day not knowing each other, but everyone was easygoing and welcoming. Very quickly the banter and camaraderie between us all developed, and by the end we all felt like great mates.”

Watch the new videos, and get to know Phil (Papa Bear), Joel (Middle Bear), and Matt (Baby Bear).