That Time 'Riverdale' Star Luke Perry Went Full Frontal

Some of our younger readers might know Luke Perry as Fred Andrews (Archie’s dad) on Riverdale.

Meanwhile, if you were a fan of the 90s teen drama series, Beverly Hills, 90210, you'll remember Luke played the ever-so-dreamy Dylan McKay.

But regardless of how you know him, let us flash you back to the time Luke appeared on HBO's homoerotic prison drama, OZ...completely nude!

Click HERE to see GIFS of Luke in the buff! (NSFW!)

H/T: C&C