Timothee Chalamet Talks On-Screen Chemistry With Armie Hammer

Call Me By Your Name has opened in select markets to overwhelmingly positive reviews. (It currently sits at a solid 98% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)

But for those of us who are still waiting for the film to open in our city, we're happy to amuse ourselves with more information about the filmmaking process.

In recent days, film star Armie Hammer opened up to talk about how he narrowly avoided a "wardrobe malfunction" involving a pair of short shorts.

Then, Hammer and costar Timothee Chalamet spoke with Ellen about how they passionately made out in their very first rehearsal for the film.

And now, Chalamet has spoken to Variety about his on-screen chemistry with Hammer.

He said:

"It was like the random luck of the universe where we had a, just a genuine bond, and we never read together beforehand."

He continued:

“There was no game plan, there was no awareness if what we were doing was any good. It was just about spending time with one another. Weirdly, the relationship in the pre-production process took on the form of the movie, save for all the crazy stuff.”

Ultimately, Chalamet says he counts himself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Hammer.

Watch: