Today Is Bi Visibility Day, Celebrate With These Funny Tweets
Matthew Hays | September 23, 2017
Today is Bi Visibility Day. And instead, we at Instinct, want to help you celebrate it, and not erase it.
I have quite a few bi friends and the struggle is real for them. Yet through it all, they persist and have a good laugh every now and then.
It order to keep the fun spirit alive and celebrate bisexuality, here are some tweets about being Bi. For a full list head over to Elite Daily.
And just a reminder that being Bisexual is different for everyone.
Go forth and be proud our bisexual friends!
