Today Is Bi Visibility Day, Celebrate With These Funny Tweets

Today is Bi Visibility Day. And instead, we at Instinct, want to help you celebrate it, and not erase it.

I have quite a few bi friends and the struggle is real for them. Yet through it all, they persist and have a good laugh every now and then.

It order to keep the fun spirit alive and celebrate bisexuality, here are some tweets about being Bi. For a full list head over to Elite Daily.

bi culture is having a crush on basically every character and not knowing how to handle it — DragonPrincette (@EchoGaladrial) September 22, 2017

Bi update: Today, I'm feeling loudly bisexual. — BiBot (@biupdatebot) September 20, 2017

bisexual culture is being too lazy to date both men or women — fefa (@xiusoochen) September 10, 2017

love being bi cause i never lose pic.twitter.com/j7Tx6Bu6cS — toni (@gameofgays) September 16, 2017

i'm bisexual because i love women and i also love making mistakes on occasion — grim reefer (@fogcut) September 21, 2017

Me this week Vs me every other week #BiVisibilityWeek pic.twitter.com/j1TWZrvvaa — Rachel Megan Barker (@rachellybee) September 22, 2017

#BiVisibilityWeek is the one week bi people assume a corporeal form. — Your Fat Fave (@TheAngryFangirl) September 17, 2017

And just a reminder that being Bisexual is different for everyone.

Hello, just a friendly reminder during #BiVisibilityWeek that attraction is different for everyone and we are still valid pic.twitter.com/C4LFGF6IGB — Liz Vasquez (@elizalouwriter) September 20, 2017

Go forth and be proud our bisexual friends!