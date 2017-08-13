Today is #NationalGunclesDay! Here's Why Today is So Special

Being a writer, I have learned that there is truly a holiday for anything and everything. Little did I know (until recently), that there actually is a day that celebrates guys like me who enjoy so many aspects to being an uncle to our nephews and nieces. Today marks #NationalGunclesDay, and I myself couldn't be happier to celebrate this wonderful occasion!

There are millions of us out there who get to celebrate this special day, as we get to be the uncle who spoils them rotten while imparting some wisdom and knowledge in hopes that it helps shape them as a person throughout life. Some of my fellow staffers amongst others are sharing their stories about why they celebrate this day in hopes that it will inspire many others to do the same, and to give our nieces and nephews a call to say "I love you". Or, even better, get their parents (AKA your siblings and friends) to buy you something nice on Amazon!

Adam Dupuis: Web Managing Editor at Instinct Magazine

I love being with my nieces and nephews. They are five great kids from ages 10 to 25, raised by wonderful siblings and their partners. When I make it back home to Maine and stay with my parents, my siblings are always finding out my schedule in order to make sure the rugrats have Uncle Adam time. We're a very close family and the nieces and nephews add so much. Seeing them grow and become all very different little humans has been a joy. One joined the military last year and is scheduled to be shipped off to Afghanistan in September while the another had Nana dye her hair green for back to school. Even though I am 1500+ miles away, we make the time to remain a strong family. I've been able to be a part of their Disney and Universal trips to Florida, too. My straight single brother living in New Orleans and I are blessed two ways, one, because we have great kids to spoil and two, we are thankful that the older two siblings had kids for the pressure is off for us to procreate.

Matt Jacobi: Television Personality, Blogger and Contributor for Maria Shriver.

I was was inspired to be an advocate for women's rights since the birth of his two nieces, Natalie and Colette. It became my duty as a Guncle to bring light to the topic of female empowerment, so they could grow up in a world that is filled with equal opportunity and rights that support them to be leaders, bosses, and – yes, fighters. Freedom fighters, equality fighters, and human right fighters.

David Lopez: Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine

At this juncture in my life, I'm not sure if I will ever have kids. I dream about it and discuss it with my partner, but we never really know if it will ever become a reality--and sometimes that brings me down. But wherever I am, the one thing that makes me smile is seeing or hearing from any of my nieces and nephews. I am a proud Guncle (yes, a gay uncle) to seven beautiful souls, each with their own unique personality that makes me hopeful of today's youth. My brothers and sister have done amazing jobs raising their kids and I often like to attribute that a little piece of each of their kids comes from their connection to me. I am the youngest in my family, so younger siblings was something I was never afforded. This is why I feel like my bond with nieces and nephews is so strong. It's why it is so important for me to go to recitals and plays, watch sporting events, attend award ceremonies, help with school projects, visit classrooms to read Dr. Seuss--it's important to me because even though they're not my kids--they ARE my kids. Catalina, Ivan, Isaiah, Cecilia, Bianca, Viviana, and Pilar are my little brothers and sisters--the ones I never got to nurture, the ones I never got to take to the movies or the amusement park or to their first concert.

In less than a month, they will all be present as I marry my partner of 11 years and I can honestly say that having them there means the world to me because for most of them, I was their age when I first got to hold them as newborns in the hospital. They have all been part of my journey and while I mentioned that a little bit of them is because of me, the truth is that a lot of me is because of them. They make me a better person, they remind me that while the world is upside down there is the love and laughter of children and the curiosity to grow and learn. I'm fortunate to be a Guncle because from this I have known mutual admiration, inspiration, and pure love

Ryan Shea- Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine

There are a million reasons why I love being an uncle to my nephews Eddie and Lucas. My sister and I lost our mother at a young age, and we both felt sort of lost after her passing. When my sister had Eddie back in 2012, he became this life that was brought back into our hearts and souls for the first time in the 8 years since she passed. It's an indescribable feeling to go from something that brought such sadness to an immense amount of joy and they are both reasons why I am so upbeat and happy after all this time.

I love spending every single moment with both of them, as they make me laugh hysterically, tire me out from chasing after them, and warm my heart when they give me a big hug. Anytime I am in a down mood, I know that they will both cheer me up and realize what is really important in life, and to not sweat the small things that really shouldn't matter. Love you Eddie and Lukie!!

Mickey Keating: Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine

Being a Guncle means the world to me. While I'm an only child, my family has expanded to my LGBTQ friends as well as my best girlfriends who I've known since the beginning of time.

My niece, Bailee, just turned 2! She is my best girlfriends baby. She's the cutest, little thing in the world. It's bizarre just how small she is next to people and objects! I'm in California and she resides in Chicago. I'm unfortunately missing out on a lot of her early life. But, I'm looking forward to the day when she's able to tell anyone she meets that she has an esteemed writer uncle in Hollywood! I'll spoil the hell out of her!

She is so special to me. She's now my best girlfriends number one. She stole my place! Haha. I love her and how happy she's made everyone she encounters. We needed Bailee in our lives!