Todrick Hall Sings His Way Through The 90s & 2000s

The spunky songbird known as the creator and star of Straight Outta Oz and guest judge/coach on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Todrick Hall, is taking us on a time travel back to the 1990s and 2000s through his music compilation videos on YouTube. The singer, who rose to stardom after Season 9 of American Idol has since gained over 2.6 million YouTube subscribers and has written and starred in his own productions that highlight his life as a member of the LGBT community. His spark and talent has also taken him to Broadway as the star of Kinky Boots, Lola.

There’s no doubt we love Todrick! And his new videos are the perfect throwbacks that feed our musical nostalgia. Millenials, rejoice!

Check them out!