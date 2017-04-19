Tom Brady, And Other Patriots Skip 'Super Bowl' White House Visit

The New England Patriots were invited to celebrate their Super Bowl win at the White House, this afternoon.

And yet, QB Tom Brady, along with two dozen of his teammates were not on hand for the celebration.

Although Brady skipped the event to attend to "family matters," several of his teammate were absent as part of a symbolic protest of the Trump administration.

The New York Times reports:

Running Back LeGarrette Blount in a radio interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” said, “I just don’t feel welcome in that house.” Tight End Martellus Bennett told reporters after the Super Bowl: “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.” The outspoken Bennett had joked that he might move to outer space after Donald J. Trump was elected. Safety Devin McCourty, a team captain, told Time magazine: “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.” Both Bennett and McCourty last fall raised their fists in protest during the national anthem for one game. At the time, athletes in various sports were protesting racial oppression in the country. Defensive Tackle Alan Branch told The Boston Globe that he was skipping the event because he was disturbed by Trump’s sexist comments captured in an Access Hollywood video. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower told ESPN, “Been there, done that,” having visited with a championship Alabama team. Wide Receiver Danny Amendola thanked Trump “for the shout out” and said he had a funeral to attend.

McCourty and Defensive End Chris Long appear in the following video, and explain their decision to skip the White House event:

H/T: The New York Times, Kenneth In The 212